PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The community of Port Clinton is on the lookout for a 14-year-old who has been unaccounted for since Friday morning.

According to Port Clinton police, Harley Dilly was last seen by his mother Friday morning just before 7 a.m. as he left for school. Harley lives on 5th Street and walks to school.

But, according to Port Clinton school resource officer Richard Vance, Harley never arrived on the high school campus.

"All of his teachers confirmed that he was not there. He was on the absent list for Friday. Plus, Gary Steyer, the principal, contacted multiple of his teachers just to confirm that he was not in school," Vance said.

Harley was last seen leaving for school on Friday wearing a maroon puffer jacket.

Search efforts lasted all weekend through the Port Clinton police and fire departments, and dozens of neighbors from the area gathered Monday morning to help expand the search.

Everyone that volunteered at Lakeview Park expressed optimism. They believe they will find out what happened to Harley, but they know it will take a group effort.

"It's important the whole community come together to help find this boy; bring him home to his family," resident Krystal May said.

"You know, we didn't hear if anyone was looking for him yet, you know, and we figured it was time to get people together and search some areas that somebody else hadn't checked," Duane Cyr said.

Officer Vance said that he has no evidence to believe there has been any foul play involved with this missing child case.

The hope is that these extra hands can help find him.

"His family is worried, it's cold outside... we wouldn't want the young man out if he's hiding in the woods somewhere, I doubt it. He's — my guess is — he's probably with a friend or something else," Vance said. "But, we want to know where the young man is, know that he is safe and sound. So if anybody does have any information, please contact the Port Clinton Police Department."

wtol

Among the seemingly constant stream of rumors and unsubstantiated information being spread on social media, the Port Clinton Police Department has asked everyone to wait on them to make an official announcement on their Facebook page, if and when Harley is located.

RELATED: Port Clinton Police seek help finding teen missing since Dec. 20

RELATED: Police arrest man who made threat toward Port Clinton High School