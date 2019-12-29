PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Residents in Port Clinton on the lookout for missing 14-year-old Harley Dilly, who has been unaccounted for over a week, organized a candlelight vigil in his honor through a Facebook group.

The vigil took place on Sunday evening at 5 p.m. at Lakeview Park in Port Clinton.

According to Port Clinton police, Harley Dilly was last seen by his mother on Dec. 20 just before 7 a.m. as he left for school.

Search efforts from the Port Clinton Police and Fire Departments began on Saturday, Dec. 21. Area-neighbors gathered the following Monday and helped expand the search.

A nationwide alert of Harley's disappearance was issued Friday. Federal officers are now aiding local police, according to Port Clinton Chief of Police Rob Hickman.

So far, police have said there is no evidence of foul play.

