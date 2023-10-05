'We're hoping we can earn their trust': Mercy Health answers community questions about St. Luke's future

"This is a privilege that we don't take lightly," Mercy Health President Bob Baxter said Tuesday at the first of two public forums on the hospital's future.

WATERVILLE, Ohio — On the same day that Mercy Health finalized its purchase of St. Luke's Hospital, the healthcare system's president, Bob Baxter, answered questions about the hospital's future at a public forum in Waterville Tuesday.

St. Luke's closed on Monday, leaving over a century's legacy of serving northwest Ohio and employing hundreds of people. The hospital's legacy was felt as forum attendees asked Baxter questions ranging from insurance and how the campus' facilities would be affected to how those that relied on the hospital would move on.

"I've had open heart surgery there. I had a broken leg fixed there and a few other things along the way. So I've been there many times," Waterville resident John Tilton, one of about 40 people who attended the meeting, said.

As the St. Luke's assets and property move into new hands, Baxter addressed the concerns residents had of trusting new ownership.

"This is a privilege that we don't take lightly," Baxter said. "We want the community to know at the very highest level of the organization, that we are totally committed to helping make sure their needs are met. We're ready, we're prepared and we're hoping we can earn their trust."

Mercy Health and St. Luke's have worked together to ensure patients can continue to receive care at Mercy facilities. Mercy has also hired 407 former St. Luke's employees, including at least 150 nurses, as of Tuesday.

Stephen Bazeley, part of a group of family physicians in Waterville, was one of those hires.

We are fortunately blessed," Bazeley said. "I am with a group of family physicians in Waterville. All seven of us are staying together. We're staying in the same building. Fortunately, Mercy has accommodated that for us."

Maumee Mayor Rich Carr previously told WTOL 11 he was assured all St. Luke's employees who wished to work for Mercy would be able to find a job.

At least 861 people were informed they were being laid off in a pair of notices that went out in March.

Mercy will assume the St. Luke's assets on June 2 and keep the physical therapy department, lab services and the cardiac rehab program. Imaging, laboratory and rehabilitation services will be offered by Mercy at its St. Luke's campus and in Waterville and Perrysburg. The company is working to re-establish as many outpatient services as possible.

However, Mercy made it clear it has no plans to reopen St. Luke's as a hospital, saying it's not financially viable.

While some community members are happy they don't have to look for new providers, the closure is not what they wanted to happen.

"I think Waterville and the western areas west of Waterville are going to really miss it," Tilton said.

Mercy Health, with Baxter in attendance, will host its second of two public forums at the Elks Lodge in Maumee on May 16 from 6-7 p.m.