Mercy Health to hire at least 400 St. Luke's employees following hospital closure

Earlier this month, McLaren announced plans to close St. Luke's and sell the Maumee property to Mercy.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Hundreds of soon-to-be laid off St. Luke's Hospital employees have signed on to work for Mercy Health.

Mercy announced Wednesday more than 400 staff members, including 159 registered nurses, have signed commitment letters with the company. According to a statement, Mercy has held several "career connection events" to help transition employees into new roles inside Mercy.

“This has been difficult news for the entire community and especially the McLaren St. Luke’s team. Mercy Health remains dedicated to increasing access to high-quality, compassionate care throughout the region and is pleased to welcome McLaren St. Luke’s members to Mercy Heath,” Mercy Health – Toledo President Bob Baxter said. “We are committed to offering a smooth transition for associates, providers and patients as we strive to maintain a continuity of patient care for our community.”

Workers from St. Luke's will begin to work for Mercy as McLaren goes through the closing process. An undisclosed number of the 400 will work at the nearby Mercy Health - Perrysburg Hospital.

Mercy's statement mentioned that hospital is "poised" to care for an influx of patients with the additional staff members working at the facility.

“Health care has faced several challenges in recent years, and we are thankful for McLaren St. Luke’s role in providing medical services for our region, especially through the recent pandemic,” Baxter said. “Although it is always difficult to say goodbye to such a valued member of our community, Mercy Health wants to assure area residents that we are here to care for them with they same great care they have grown to expect.”

Mercy spokeswoman Erica Blake said the healthcare system is still recruiting qualified candidates beyond the initial 400. St. Luke's employees who have not yet signed a commitment letter are welcome to speak with Mercy's talent acquisition team.

McLaren has sent two notices to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services regarding layoffs - one on March 9 and another on March 24. The total number of workers to be laid off between now and May 31 stands at 861.

Maumee Mayor Rich Carr previously told WTOL 11 he was assured the purchase agreement between the two entities would allow St. Luke's employees to find a job at Mercy and maintain their seniority. That purchase agreement is still being completed.

St. Luke's has experienced financial issues for several years. President and CEO Jennifer Montgomery said earlier this month the hospital is now losing millions of dollars each month.

