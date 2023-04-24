St. Luke's Hospital to close ahead of schedule

The hospital's closure was originally planned for May 15.

MAUMEE, Ohio — The closure of St. Luke's Hospital will now happen sooner than originally planned.

McLaren St. Luke's officials announced the accelerated closure Monday. The hospital, originally scheduled to discontinue operations May 15, will now close May 8.

The timeline was moved up in anticipation of "extra time" it will take to prepare to transition ownership of St. Luke's Hospital and its physical assets to Mercy Health. The transition will continue as planned in June.

Patients with previously scheduled appointments between May 9-15 will be contacted.

The final dates and times for walk-in services are:

April 28 – Lab and Imaging: 5757 Monclova Rd., Suite 31. Hours: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

May 8 – Lab: 900 Waterville-Monclova Rd., Suite B. Hours: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Closed for lunch between noon– 1 p.m.

May 8 – X-ray images at the hospital will be offered until 5 p.m.

May 8 – McLaren St. Luke’s Emergency Services will see patients until noon. Patients requiring hospitalization will be transferred to a Mercy Health hospital.

WellCare physician practices are not affected by the new closure date and will operate under McLaren St. Luke's through May 31, 2023. Many WellCare offices are expected to change ownership with no changes to patient care at that time.

McLaren announced plans in March to close St. Luke's and sell the Maumee property to Mercy.

The future of the property remains unclear.

"Regarding St. Luke’s, we are taking a wait-and-see approach since there is not much we can do as a city," Maumee's city administrator Patrick Burtch told WTOL 11 when asked Monday. "We hope very much that it is re-opened at some time to continue serving the city residents as well as the rest of the surrounding communities."

The final day to get medical records on-site at McLaren St. Luke's business center is May 8 at 4 p.m. To retrieve medical records, call 419-893-5946 or visit www.mclaren.org/medicalrecords. McLaren Health Care will maintain records after the closure. Patients should call McLaren Health Care to obtain medical records after May 8 at 1-833-435-1420.

Additional information is available at www.mclaren.org/stlukestransition.

For additional information about appointments, patients are asked to call 419-897-8328, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.