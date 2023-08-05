What's next for St. Luke's Hospital employees?

The hospital in Maumee closed its doors to the public Monday after Mercy Health bought the space.

MAUMEE, Ohio — A longtime northwest Ohio hospital officially closed its doors Monday in Maumee.

The closure of St. Luke's Hospital happened a week earlier than initially planned. McLaren officials said the timeline to close St. Luke's was accelerated to give more time for the transition process.

Mercy Health bought the space and its president, Bob Baxter, said they are still planning what is next for staff in all fields of hospital work.

"Maintenance, boiler plant operators, housekeepers, dietary, HR, finance staff," Baxter said. "Really, we've looked at needs across those areas."

Baxter said they have been working to match those employees with Mercy's seven other hospitals in the area and others as seamlessly as possible.

"The work that St. Luke's is doing and we're doing in conjunction with St. Luke's, that will minimize any disruption to the physician practices," Baxter said. "Then, we can bring them into our facilities if they choose to go."

Baxter said much of the focus has gone into the Perrysburg hospital seven minutes away. The hospital, which is only five years old, has added new treatment bays, providers and staff, and has opened up all the beds.

"We've made efforts to make sure they've met managers in our other facilities, other departments had a chance to get to know the opportunities staff there things like that," Baxter said.

Just east of St. Luke's on the Anthony Wayne Trail, ProMedica's emergency and urgent care center has prepared for a potential influx of patients. ProMedica has hired a couple hundred staff to work at their different locations in the area.

ProMedica's Chief Medical Officer, Kent Bishop, said they are optimistic about the change and hope to hire staff from there can keep patients' relationships with their trusted providers.

"I think as employees transition to come work for ProMedica, it increases our capacity and we're comfortable to take care of the capacity that's present," Bishop said.

Bishop said this is a very important time for them as they hope the Perrysburg location can accommodate individuals more than they did before as it is the only joint emergency and urgent care center in the area.

"We take it very seriously these people have gone through some very difficult times and we want to meet them at their need," Bishop said.

Mercy has invited the community to ask questions and give input for the area's future Tuesday in Waterville at Zion Lutheran Church from 6 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, May 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Maumee.

According to McLaren officials, McLaren St. Luke’s will continue to employ 36 Wellcare providers through May 31, 2023.