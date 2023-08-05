Mercy Health, McLaren St. Luke's complete purchase agreement

St. Luke's Hospital closed its doors on Monday. Mercy is holding community meetings to discuss what could come next in that space.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAUMEE, Ohio — Mercy Health announced Tuesday it has officially taken control of the assets and property of the former McLaren St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee.

St. Luke's closed its doors Monday a bit earlier than initially expected. McLaren announced in March it was shutting down the hospital and selling the assets to Mercy due to immense financial issues.

A Mercy spokeswoman declined to provide financial terms of the deal.

“Mercy Health is grateful for the health care expertise that McLaren St. Luke’s has provided for decades to the region," Mercy Health - Toledo President Bob Baxter said. "As we move forward as a community, Mercy Health is committed to continuing that legacy of providing high-quality care to the residents of Maumee, Perrysburg, Waterville and the surrounding area. We are honored to continue to work with McLaren St. Luke’s to offer a seamless transition for patients, physicians, community members and associates.”

Mercy and St. Luke's have worked together to ensure patients can continue to receive care at Mercy facilities. Mercy has also hired 407 former St. Luke's employees, including at least 150 nurses, as of Tuesday.

Maumee Mayor Rich Carr previously told WTOL 11 he was assured all St. Luke's employees who wished to work for Mercy would be able to find a job.

At least 861 people were informed they were being laid off in a pair of notices that went out in March.

“In my two-and-a-half years at St. Luke’s, I have always been incredibly proud of the commitment and dedication displayed by this staff of professionals who are honored to serve their community,” St. Luke's President and CEO Jennifer Montgomery said. “It should be a comfort for this community to know that many of those caregivers will continue to serve and provide convenient access to several commonly used health care services.”

Mercy will assume the assets on June 2. The company is working to re-establish as many outpatient services as possible.

Imaging, laboratory and rehabilitation services will be offered by Mercy at its St. Luke's campus and in Waterville and Perrysburg.

Baxter previously said the St. Luke's site will not become a new hospital. He will lead two upcoming community forums with the public to address the future of the property:

May 9: Zion Lutheran Church, 22 N. 2nd St., Waterville, 6-7 p.m.

May 16: Elk's Lodge, 139 W. Wayne St., Maumee, 6-7 p.m.

St. Luke's patients in need of care can call Mercy Health services at 888-987-6372.