Lt. Gov. Jon Husted visits Findlay to talk workforce development

Husted explained why Ohio is now a hotbed for businesses moving their operations, and what local leaders can do to help the local workforce get these new jobs.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was back in the 419 today, speaking to Findlay leaders about new businesses moving to our area.

Husted visited the Findlay Rotary Club Monday, updating community leaders on why so many businesses have decided to move operations to Ohio. But he also spoke on how to keep this growth sustainable.

And along with upscaling the current workforce skill set, Husted said the state has to attract the next generation of workers to these jobs.

"First Solar, Peloton - we're working on a couple of other opportunities all across northwest Ohio where we're creating these jobs," Husted said. "We just need to make sure that we're helping young people and adults get the training they need to take advantage of the opportunities that are coming our way."

If some of Husted's talking points seemed familiar, that's because they've already been utilized in Findlay and Hancock County. There, economic development stakeholders have been working together for the better part of a decade using a strategy called "The Findlay Formula."

The Findlay area has seen seven years of growth and success and was named the nation's top micropolitan area for new business development.

Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development Director Tim Mayle says that success is due in part to local companies, universities, and other entities working together.

Which is what the region and the state needs to do better if leaders want to see more of these businesses settle here.

"The more the economy grows here in northwest Ohio, the better it is for the residential market, the better it is for our schools, primary and secondary schools," Mayle said. "So we all compete for the projects, but we all work together because we recognize there's going to be significant benefit."

Husted also mentioned the need to incentivize people going to work at Monday's meeting.

Which is why the state is officially challenging the Biden Administration's removal of the work requirement for Ohioans to receive Medicaid benefits.

"All we're asking them to do is to get job training, or work 20 hours a week," Husted said. "Because the health benefits you're getting are courtesy of the hard working tax payers of this state, and of this nation, and we want them to do something in return for it."