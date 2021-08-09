Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted to give remarks at the groundbreaking of Peloton factory in Wood Co.

The new facility in Luckey will be Peloton's first dedicated factory in the United States.

LUCKEY, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is in Wood County on Monday to deliver remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony of Peloton Output Park.

The new facility in Luckey will be Peloton's first dedicated factory in the United States. Peloton manufactures workout bikes and treadmills, as well as accessories and apparel.

"Ohio is a great manufacturing state and we proved once again we can be home to a state-of-the-art facility," said Husted. "It's especially good news because the states we were competing with 10 years ago, we would have lost."

The factory will be located at 10 Eastwood Dr. at the Eastwood Commerce Center near US Route 20. The facility will sit on more than 200 acres and will consist of manufacturing, office and amenities space.