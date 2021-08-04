BRITE Center aims to empower students into entrepreneurship

The new University of Findlay center will act as a one-stop-shop to learn how to launch a new business venture.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The University of Findlay has established a one-stop-shop for entrepreneurship.

The new Business Resource for Innovation, Teamwork, and Entrepreneurship (BRITE) Center in the University of Findlay's school of business will bring together all of the resources students need to learn how to start up a business.

And it's not just for business students, but all UF students and alumni.

"Like the PT program, the pharmacy program, any program that is held here at the University of Findlay to think 'even though I didn't graduate with a business degree, I have the empowering thought and background and support to go out and start that business,'" said Carla Treadway, BRITE Center director.

The BRITE center is reaching out to local, established entrepreneurs who will be willing to share their first-hand knowledge of owning a business, and walking students through the more complex processes; like zoning, taxes, and liabilities.

It's the kind of assistance that UF alumnae Pam Hamlin, owner of TRENDS on Main says she would have loved while in school, but ended up getting afterward from friends.

"There's many times in my career of owning my own business that I wish I would have taken some courses in business. However, I did have mentors along the way that showed me the ropes and gave me that foundation," said Hamlin.

"As a freshman, I want them to know that if you feel like you want to be a business owner, to have any interest in learning a business, to be a stronger employee, start it right off the bat. Don't wait and feel like there is an age or a time frame that HAS to be right," said Treadway.

BRITE's director says the focus will be on helping students at first, with the hope to offer assistance to the larger community in the future.

"I feel like we all understand that we need each other and to support each other is only going to make you feel better and stronger as a business owner yourself," said Treadway

The new BRITE center will be open to students every day that there are classes being held on campus.

They have an ever-growing calendar of events for both students and the community listed online.