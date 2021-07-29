Children's Mentoring Connection recruiting more men to mentor Hancock County students

A "MENtoring" open house is planned for Thursday in Findlay to recruit more mentors for the upcoming school year.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — A mentoring program in Hancock County is asking for more men to step up.

The Children's Mentoring Connection of Hancock County is holding an open house on Thursday to try to recruit more men into their student mentorship program.

The agency, originally founded as a branch of Big Brothers and Big Sisters, serves children 6 to 14 years old all across Hancock County.

And they need more men specifically to be paired with boys to help them reconnect with the community after having such an up and down school year last year due to COVID-19.

"Because they would be picking up the kids, going out and doing activities. Doing things that they both enjoy doing. And so that has always been, traditionally, for our agency and for many agencies, that need for individuals and men to spend time with the young men in our community," said Stacy Shaw, executive director.