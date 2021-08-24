Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine tours Mazza Museum in Findlay

DeWine says she was inspired by the visit as she continues work on a Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine got a special tour Tuesday in Findlay at the Mazza Museum.

As a depository of thousands of original pieces of children's book artwork, Dewine says it is inspirational for her ongoing initiative to get Ohio kids reading on their own or with their families.

"If they're just able to see and see the pictures and know all about this, I think all of this helps with literacy and helps families read together and learn together," DeWine said. "Since I am working on the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, I'm excited to see the original artwork from children's books. I think it's pretty exciting."

And it was a special day for University of Findlay Senior Breanna Gilbert, who is majoring in children's illustration. As the Mazza Museum intern, she guided the tour through the Mazza vault, showing off priceless pieces of pop culture.

Breanna says the visit from such a notable Ohioan shows how important the work is to not only preserve the art, but to show to museum visitors.

"It shows just how important all of this is, and the emphasis that what I'm doing is something that means and is much more than me," Gilbert said. "And I'm very inspired to keep moving on in what I want to do."

DeWine says she now has a better first-hand appreciation of the important role art can play in the education process and is looking forward to what else places like the Mazza Museum can incorporate for local children.

"You know, I think art is such an important part to put into the STEMs, so I am really excited to see how they're doing that today," DeWine said.