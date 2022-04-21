'Keep the fire alive' | Missing woman's family hoping for answers soon, determined to not let her case go cold

"Hopefully before Mother's Day, I would like to see this at a close."

TIPTON, Michigan — Dee Warner's family hasn't seen her alive for nearly 365 days, but they're not giving up hope yet.

"Keep the fire alive. Keep the rally alive. And keep the Justice for Dee alive," nephew Parker Hardy said.

Supporters have added Justice for Dee signs to several billboards in northwest Ohio and updated one near Warner's home.

"It's important that we keep her name out in the public. It keeps pressure on authorities to never let the case go cold. We're confident we're never going to let the case go cold ourselves," Hardy said.

Warner's family and friends have been working since she went missing, working with a private investigator over the last several months. The hope is the investigation comes to a close in the next couple of weeks.

"Hopefully before Mother's Day, I would like to see this at a close so that we can get some closure and start the healing process," family friend Kathryn Adams said.

Hardy says there's still a long way to go before any charges can be made.

"We're a lot closer than we were a few months ago, but we've got a lot of legal work to do. This isn't something where you can run in, charge somebody, and go right out the door and be done with it," Hardy said. "There's a lot to be built."

Hardy says his aunt wouldn't give up on her family.

"It's just to keep the fire burning," he said. "She would burn this entire town down looking for anyone one of us if it were one of us missing. So we're going to keep the fire burning."

Dee Warner's relatives and friends are holding a vigil Saturday, April 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hardy family farm in Tipton, Michigan, 10015 Wisner Hwy.

Anyone with information on Warner's disappearance should call the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office at 517-264-5364.

Her family is offering a $50,000 cash reward for the location of Warner or her remains.