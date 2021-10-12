Second day of searching does not turn up evidence of missing Michigan woman

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — On the second day of searching, the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office said they did not locate evidence of missing woman 52-year-old Dee Warner.
The sheriff's office offered thanks to agencies that aided in the search of Warner's property, citing the aid of the FBI, Michigan State Police, Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, K9-One and Consumer's Energy.
"The extensive search utilizing a vast number of personnel, canines and ground sonar did not locate Dee Warner," a news release from Sheriff Troy Bevier read on Tuesday.
Bevier said that investigators will evaluate information that was obtained during the two-day search and the investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Warner, you're asked to contact Detective Greca at 517-264-5364.
Dee Warner was last seen in the early morning hours of April 25 at her residence on Munger Road in Franklin Township. Warner has not had any contact with her family or friends since she went missing. She also has not had any activity on social media or electronic devices.