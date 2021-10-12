Second day of searching does not turn up evidence of missing Michigan woman

The investigation into Dee Warner's whereabouts is ongoing, the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — On the second day of searching, the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office said they did not locate evidence of missing woman 52-year-old Dee Warner.

The sheriff's office offered thanks to agencies that aided in the search of Warner's property, citing the aid of the FBI, Michigan State Police, Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, K9-One and Consumer's Energy.

"The extensive search utilizing a vast number of personnel, canines and ground sonar did not locate Dee Warner," a news release from Sheriff Troy Bevier read on Tuesday.

Bevier said that investigators will evaluate information that was obtained during the two-day search and the investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Warner, you're asked to contact Detective Greca at 517-264-5364.