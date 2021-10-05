House, property of missing Lenawee County woman being searched

Dee Warner, 52, of Tecumseh has not been seen since April 25.

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from May, documenting Warner's disappearance.

Investigators are on the scene of the house and property of a missing Lenawee County woman who last was seen on April 25.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, FBI agents are at the residence of Dee Warner, 52, near Carson and Munger roads in Tecumseh. A caller to WTOL 11 Monday said that large mobile units were seen with canvas tents set up.

"As part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Franklin Township resident Dee Warner, the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office is conducting another search of her residence and the surrounding property in an attempt to gather information into her whereabouts," a release from Lenawee County Sheriff's Office read on Monday.

Agencies joining the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office on the scene include the FBI, Michigan State Police, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, K9-One out of Flint and Consumer's Energy.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Greca at 517-264-5364.

In May, Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County began asking for the public's help in locating Warner.

She was last seen in the early morning hours of April 25 at her residence on Munger Road in Franklin Township. Warner has not had any contact with her family or friends since she went missing. She also has not had any activity on social media or electronic devices.

Months ago, detectives with the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office said they were responding to a lot of tips from the community.

"Obviously as time goes on, we're more and more concerned about her safety as Mother's Day passed and she wasn't around and didn't make contact with anybody," the sheriff said.

Representatives with the sheriff's office said they appreciate all the tips and information coming in from the public.

The sheriff said in May he believes Warner doesn't have her cell phone and while investigators have been watching her Facebook for any updates, she hasn't posted anything new. They aren't ruling anything out at this point in time.

The sheriff's office has conducted targeted ground searches using trained search and rescue personnel from multiple agencies and groups looking for any information that could lead to Warner's location.