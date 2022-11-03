Do you know where Dee Warner is? Family offering $50K cash reward in search for missing Adrian woman

The offer of $50,000 is extended to Jamaica, Mexico and Cancun, where Dee's brother says her husband believes she is. Dee hasn't been seen since April 25, 2021.

ADRIAN, Mich. — The family of Dee Warner is offering a $50,000 reward for the location of her remains.

Warner's brother and adult children will pay cash for her remains.

That offer is extended to residents of Jamaica, Mexico and Cancun, where Dee's husband believes she is, according to her family.

Warner's brother Gregg Hardy said the ground surrounding her home being bare creates the best opportunity to look for Warner's possible remains.

"There was a lack of opportunity because of foliage on the trees, grass on the ground, crops on the field to be able to determine somewhere she may have had her body disposed," Hardy said.

The announcement comes after a task force formed Wednesday in Warner's case.

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police and FBI met Wednesday with the family of Dee Warner, who hasn't been seen since April 25, 2021. The goal of the meeting was to have a dialogue with members of the family, review the timeline of the investigation and discuss future steps.

The task force started executing new search warrants and will continue to investigate information and tips from the public.

"Working together, creating some harmony in that, I think is going to be very important and I think that we can get closer [in this investigation] than we have in a long time," Warner's brother Gregg Hardy said.

Hardy says the most important part of this ordeal has been the people dedicating their time and energy to finding Dee.

"Our graciousness has been most important for these people, and we want everybody to know that," Hardy said. "The unselfishness of these people for this cause has been tremendous."

Anyone with information should call the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office at 517-264-5364.