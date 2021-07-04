Coroner rules Stone Foltz's death accidental and caused by alcohol poisoning, family attorney says

The 20-year-old BGSU sophomore died March 7 after an alleged hazing incident. The Lucas County Coroner has made a ruling, according to the Foltz family's attorney.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The family of Stone Foltz has received the autopsy report from the Lucas County Coroner's Office, according to their attorney on Tuesday.

A little over a month since an alleged hazing incident at a BGSU Pi Kappa Alpha party off-campus and under a month since the sophomore died, the family has read the results of the autopsy report.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of 20-year-old Foltz was accidental and caused by alcohol poisoning, according to family attorney Rex Elliott.

"This was part of a hazing ritual. Accidental doesn't impact anything on the criminal side," the family attorney told WTOL 11.

Foltz's blood alcohol content was 0.394, according to the family, who said it was likely even higher immediately after the alleged hazing ritual.

In Ohio, 0.08 is the threshold to term someone as legally drunk.

Foltz died March 7, days after an alleged hazing incident involving alcohol that occurred at a Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) off-campus event on March 4.

The fraternity has been placed on interim suspension as law enforcement and Bowling Green State University officials investigate the situation. Foltz spent days in the hospital before his family made the decision to donate his organs.

The incident remains under investigation by authorities and the university, who recently hit PIKE with six violations of the Student Code of Conduct.