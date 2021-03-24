Parents of Stone Foltz, attorney speak out after BGSU sophomore's death, reveal BAC of 0.394

The Foltz family attorney revealed to the Dispatch the BGSU sophomore's blood-alcohol content was 0.394 and said it was likely higher right after the incident.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The parents of Stone Foltz - the 20-year-old BGSU student who died as a result of alleged hazing - are speaking out.

In an interview with the Columbus Dispatch, Foltz's parents say they want justice for their son.

Foltz was a sophomore at Bowling Green State University from the Dublin area who died March 7, days after an alleged hazing incident involving alcohol that occurred at a Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) off-campus event on March 4. The fraternity has been placed on interim suspension as law enforcement and Bowling Green State University officials investigate the situation. Foltz spent days in the hospital before his family made the decision to donate his organs.

Foltz's parents told the Dispatch they "need to close these fraternities down until these organizations are truly held accountable."

Also for the first time, Foltz family attorney Rex Elliot revealed Stone Foltz's blood alcohol content was 0.394 and said it was likely even higher immediately after the alleged hazing ritual.

In Ohio, 0.08 is the threshold to term someone as legally drunk.

According to a blood alcohol concentration calculator from the nonprofit group Aware, Awake, Alive, for a man weighing approximately 165 pounds, a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.4 would require about 20 shots of 80-proof alcohol in two hours.

The family attorney also told the Dispatch they have "strong preliminary evidence showing Stone was a victim of severe hazing that led to his death."

Bowling Green has hired former U.S. Attorney David DeVillers to lead a comprehensive review aimed at holding all groups or individuals accountable.

On Wednesday, BGSU had no new comment or update and referred WTOL 11 back to their previous statement:

"We continue to express our deepest thoughts and sympathy to the Foltz family. Stone’s death is a tragedy. BGSU has taken immediate action to place Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity on interim suspension while we assist local law enforcement with its investigation and also conduct a broader review of student life. In addition, we have since engaged special counsel David DeVillers, a former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and we are committed to completing a thorough and fair investigation, seeking the truth and facts, and holding all students and groups responsible. The investigation is ongoing at this time.”

In response to Foltz's death, Senate Bill 126 was introduced, aimed at cracking down on hazing, specifically for Ohio colleges and universities.

Ohio Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, says that Foltz's death and the alleged hazing incident on BGSU's campus hit too close to home.

"I've got a son who attends Bowling Green State University. The same age as Stone Foltz. I'm a BGSU alum myself and that's my hometown," said Gavarone.

She along with state Sen. Stephanie Kunze are co-sponsors of the new legislation.