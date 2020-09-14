Braylen Noble's donation fund set to cover funeral expenses and autism awareness

Braylen Noble's paternal grandfather said people who would like to donate can go to any Fifth Third Bank branch and give to Braylen Noble.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Braylen Noble's family has set up a donation fund in which the proceeds will go to cover funeral expenses and fund autism awareness.

Braylen Noble's paternal grandfather, Jeffrey Holloway, said people who would like to donate can go to any Fifth Third Bank branch and give to Braylen Noble.

Holloway added the family is making funeral arrangements Monday at 2 p.m. and he will give more information afterward regarding how they will involve the public.

The grandfather said right now, the family is trying to hold up. He is not putting blame on anyone, he just wants to know what happened. He is leaving the investigation to law enforcement and just wants Braylen to be laid to rest, he said.

Braylen was reported missing Friday, Sept. 4. His body was found six days later inside the Hunters Ridge apartment pool after an extensive search by law enforcement, fire personnel, the FBI and community members.

The pool where his body was found had been searched days before he was found, though, at the time, nothing was found.

The initial autopsy results showed no obvious signs of trauma on the boy's body and did not rule out drowning as a cause of death. The Lucas County Coroner's Office is still investigating.