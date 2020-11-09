3-day vigil for Braylen Noble aims to keep his memory alive and bring the community together

Marcy Coyne says she took it upon herself to organize the vigil because people need to heal right now.

Those who were impacted by the death of three-year-old Braylen Noble are now making it a point that his life never be forgotten.

They're doing it by holding a three-day vigil which began on Thursday.

People showed up from all around Toledo and surrounding areas to keep his memory alive.

Jennifer King, a mother herself who olunteered during the search, says it's not the outcome she was hoping for.

"I was heartbroken, because I instantly thought if he really was in that pool the whole time, how did we all miss him? We were so close to the pool," said King.

It was a tragic ending to a search for the missing three-year-old, which lasted six days. On Wednesday, family, neighbors, and volunteers learned the Noble's body had been found.

Then on Thursday, Marcy Coyne organized the vigil event on Facebook to show love and support for the little boy and his family.

"I am a mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother and I drive for an autistic school, so it hit me several different ways," said Coyne.

In the beginning, a few people trickled in to leave behind balloons and teddy bears, but by mid-day it had developed into a large crowd after a motorcycle group made a surprise arrival to pay their respects.

"[We] wanted to show support to his family that wasn't involved in whatever happened to him cause I know they're hurting. And we're hurting for them," said Virginia Wilcox, the organizer of the drive by motorcycle ride.

At one point, the riders and those already here joined in a circle to say a prayer and try to somehow get some type of closure.

"Try to bring some awareness to it so it doesn't happen again so close to home. I have a three-year-old autistic nephew and I couldn't imagine," said King.

Organizers are now asking for respect if you stop by during the next few days, because they say in the end it is all about Braylen right now.

"Show him that we cared. That we're still there for him. Even though he's in heaven, we're still here," said Coyne.

"Rest in Peace Braylen," said King.

The vigil will continue on Friday at 3 p.m., but you can stop by whenever you'd like.

The organizer says they also plan to start placing blue and red ribbons on trees all around Toledo to continue Braylen's memory.