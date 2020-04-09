TPD, Toledo Fire searching for missing nonverbal 3-year-old

Braylen Noble, 3, is missing from the 3000 block of Gibraltar Heights. Crews are searching for the child near Byrne Road and Airport Highway, and in Swan Creek.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police and Fire are searching for a missing 3-year-old this afternoon and also are asking for the public's help in locating the missing toddler.

Braylen Noble, 3, was reported missing on Friday from the 3000 block of Gibraltar Heights. The child last was seen wearing a long-sleeved red and white Mickey Mouse shirt.

Braylen is nonverbal, police said. Toledo Police and Fire personnel are searching the areas of South Byrne Road and Airport Highway, and the area by the apartment complex in the 3400 block of Gibraltar Heights Drive.

Also assisting police and fire personnel with the search are Toledo Metroparks Officers. Teams are conducting an area search of surrounding buildings, dumpsters, under vehicles and more, police say.

Drones have been deployed to assist the search and Toledo Fire and Rescue Department's water rescue unit is also on Swan Creek to help search. K9 units are also being employed to help search.