VERIFY: Answering your questions about the Braylen Noble investigation

As we see rumors getting spread on social media and viewers reaching out to us, we try to address your questions and break down what we know.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Our social media pages' inboxes as well as our posts' comments are filled with your questions and unverified rumors about the Braylen Noble case.

We are trying to address your questions and break down what we know.

Here's a summary of what has happened:

Braylen Noble, a 3-year-old boy with autism, was reported missing from the Hunters Ridge apartments in south Toledo six days ago.

The search began for Braylen around 12:30 p.m. Friday when his grandmother called the police because she and his mom couldn't find him.

The grandmother told dispatchers he jumped or fell out of a third-floor apartment window shortly after 12 p.m. (You can here the 911 call here).

During the following six days, Toledo police, the fire department, the FBI and community volunteers searched the apartment complex as well as the area nearby.

On Wednesday, police announced authorities found an infant body inside the summing pool of the Hunters Ridge apartments.

We cannot say the body is Braylen Noble for sure as the official confirmation and identification will come from the Lucas County Coroner's Office, according to police.

You can watch TPD's full to the press and public here.

Now, let's try to answer your questions and address rumors:

Question: Had the apartment's pool been checked before?

Answer : Yes. The pool was searched by divers on Friday, but nothing was found then. That tragically changed, on Wednesday, as it's believed Braylen, who is nonverbal and has autism, was discovered in the water.

Question : Why did authorities search the pool again?

Answer : A Toledo police spokesperson said on the scene that it's common to revisit already searched areas to see if anything was missed, and that's what happened Wednesday.

Question: