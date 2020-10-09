Autopsy results awaited after Braylen Noble, 3, found in apartment pool

Investigators and the community are trying to put the pieces together in the wake of the boy's death. The boy was found Wednesday at Hunters Ridge apartment pool.

TOLEDO, Ohio — We’re expected to learn more about 3-year-old Braylen Noble’s death Thursday afternoon.

Police found the south Toledo toddler dead in a pool at his apartment complex on Wednesday. Searchers had been looking for him since Friday.

An outpouring of support and love from the community remains visible outside the pool where he was found, with dozens of balloons, heartfelt signs and candles all massed in the child's memory.

The gazebo where search volunteers have gathered is also decorated in red, which we are told was Braylen’s favorite color.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office confirmed the body was that of the 3-year-old missing boy on Wednesday night.

FULL VIDEO COVERAGE OF BRAYLEN NOBLE CASE

WTOL 11 called the coroner's office Wednesday morning and they said the autopsy is taking place Thursday and it's anticipated a determination as to the manner or cause of death could be reached by Thursday afternoon.

Police didn’t say Wednesday specifically where the boy was found in the pool, but they did say they, along with Toledo fire, the FBI, K-9 units and cadaver dogs, and private search parties, searched the pool numerous times.

A diver was even seen searching the pool on Friday, the day the boy was reported missing by his grandmother, Bobbie Johnson, in a 911 call.

A lot of people are just left trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together. The circumstances surrounding his death has remained a big mystery.