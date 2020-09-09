Toledo police investigating possible death of Braylen Noble

The official confirmation and identification of the body found in the Hunter's Ridge Apartments' swimming pool will come from the coroner's office, police said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police announced Wednesday they believe officers found the body of 3-year-old Braylen Noble, who had been reported missing Friday.

The official confirmation and identification will come from the Lucas County Coroner's Office, a Toledo police spokesperson said from the scene Wednesday afternoon.

Braylen Noble was reported missing Friday from the 3400 block of Gibraltar Heights Drive at the Hunters Ridge apartments.

The search began around 12:30 p.m. Friday when Braylen's grandmother called the police because she and the boy's mom couldn't find him.

She said he jumped or fell out of a third-floor apartment window shortly after 12 p.m.

The pool was searched by divers on Friday, but nothing was found then. That tragically changed, six days later, as it's believed the toddler who was nonverbal and has autism, was discovered in the water.

This is now considered a death investigation and is still an active investigation, Toledo police say.

Braylen's mother and grandmother were escorted away from the apartment complex by police. They were not wearing handcuffs.

During the initial 911 call placed by Braylen's grandmother on Friday, she noted that they had searched the apartment and outside at the complex and saw no sign of the missing boy.

Police say it's common to revisit already searched areas to see if anything was missed, and that's what happened Wednesday.

