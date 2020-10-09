3-day vigil planned in honor of Braylen Noble

The Toledo toddler went missing on Friday, and his body was found Wednesday in the swimming pool of the apartments where his family lives.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Community members have planned a three-day vigil in honor of Toledo toddler Braylen Noble, whose body was found on Wednesday in the swimming pool of the apartments where his family lives.

Braylen had been reported missing by his family on Friday; since then, police and search teams never ceased looking for Braylen and were hoping for a better outcome.

Now, the Toledo community is looking to remember Braylen in a three-day vigil starting on Thursday.

According to the event created on Facebook, the vigil will be at the Hunter's Ridge apartment complex where Braylen's body was found starting at 3 p.m. on Thursday until 8 p.m. The vigil will continue on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both of those days.

Those who wish to participate are asked to bring red and blue ribbons with teddy bears to go along with the ribbons in honor of Braylen.

"Please be kind and remember family and friends will be there," the Facebook page said. "Please come and show Braylen and his family we stand with them."

The Lucas County Coroner's Office will preform an autopsy Thursday morning to determine the cause of death. Results are expected by 1 p.m.