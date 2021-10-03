WARNING, GRAPHIC AUDIO | Anxious, distraught friends heard on 911 call for help for BGSU student Stone Foltz

Foltz died Sunday after being hospitalized for days following an alleged alcohol-fueled hazing incident at a fraternity event off campus.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — 911 call audio released from the rescue attempt of BGSU student Stone Foltz reveals a situation filled with fear and anxiety as his friends attempt to aid the sophomore found in a medically-distressed state after an alleged alcohol-fueled hazing incident.

The more than 5-minute-long call involves several people on the phone with the dispatcher who gets information from the friends and advises that CPR be conducted immediately on the unresponsive 20-year-old.

The alleged hazing incident occurred at a Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) off-campus event on March 4. The fraternity has been placed on interim suspension as law enforcement and Bowling Green State University officials investigate the situation. Foltz died on March 7 after spending days in the hospital.

During the 911 call, two female friends are heard becoming increasingly anxious and upset as the call proceeds. Foltz is described as unresponsive and one friend has a hard time determining if she sees him breathing. She becomes distraught and the phone is passed to another female, who tells the dispatcher that someone is starting CPR.

The dispatcher says to put the phone on speaker so the dispatcher can aid with instruction. A male friend conducts the CPR, saying he's had previous training, as the dispatcher helps walk him through it. The male friend then tells the dispatcher that the ambulance has arrived and the call terminates.

Listener discretion is advised. This 911 call is graphic in nature and you should be aware of that before listening to the recording. Any names or profanities have been edited or removed from this recording; it is otherwise unaltered.

LISTENER DISCRETION ADVISED | 911 CALL