Alleged hazing incident under investigation at BGSU

The activities reportedly involved alcohol consumption at a Pi Kappa Alpha off-campus event Thursday.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — An alleged hazing incident involving alcohol consumption is being investigated at Bowling Green State University, representatives with the college announced Friday.

The incident allegedly occurred at a Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) off-campus event on Thursday. The fraternity has been placed on interim suspension as law enforcement officials look into the situation.

The university released the following statement on Friday:

"Bowling Green State University is aware of alleged hazing activity involving alcohol consumption at a Pi Kappa Alpha off-campus event on March 4. We have placed this fraternity on interim suspension as we work with local law enforcement, who are actively taking the lead in investigating this serious situation. We want to express our care and support of our students and community affected."

BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY HAZING POLICY

BGSU has an anti-hazing policy listed on its website. It reads, in part:

"Hazing is a Code of Student Conduct violation and a crime in Ohio. Hazing encompasses any action or activity which has the purpose or effect of inflicting physical or mental harm, embarrassment, or anxiety or which is a violation of law.

Hazing can also include any action or situation that intentionally or unintentionally endangers a student in connection with an initiation into, an affiliation with, or the maintenance of membership in any organization, club, team or activity that is affiliated with the University.

It is no defense to a violation of this Policy that an individual consented to the alleged hazing activity or that the alleged hazing activity occurred off University premises."



Anyone affiliated with the BGSU community can file a hazing complaint by calling The Office of the Dean of Students at 419-372-2843, BGSU Police at 419-372-2346, the Hazing Hotline at 419-372-HAZE(4293) or by submitting an electronic report.

PI KAPPA ALPHA HAZING POLICY

The PIKE national chapter does have also has an anti-hazing policy listed on its website. It states, in part:

"Hazing is often glorified in movies, and can take many forms. The most serious is direct physical abuse, such as being paddled, to a milder form, such as push‑ups, to subtler approaches, such as drinking games."

It goes on to say:

"If a member or new member is approached and asked to participate in an activity that may be considered hazing:

The member should refuse to participate in hazing; and

Know that such refusal will not place his membership in Pi Kappa Alpha at risk; and

Immediately report it to a chapter officer."

HISTORY

Two brothers of a different fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi were investigated and faced misdemeanor criminal charges in 2008 after allegedly mistreating pledges in another alleged hazing incident. They were accused of hitting pledges during a recruiting or initiation session.