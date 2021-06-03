Family of BGSU student affected by alleged hazing incident says they're working with doctors to donate his organs

The family of Stone Foltz, a Pi Kappa Alpha (Pike) pledge, says he remains in critical condition following an alcohol-related incident.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — An attorney speaking on behalf of the family of BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz says that the student is being kept alive while they work with doctors to donate his organs in the wake of an alleged alcohol-fueled fraternity hazing incident.

A statement from the national Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) fraternity on Saturday erroneously stated Foltz's death, his family said through attorney Sean Alto with Cooper Elliot law firm, speaking on behalf of Foltz family.

The national fraternity on Saturday said described Thursday's activities as an "alleged incident of alcohol-related hazing at an off-campus event."

"The International Fraternity is horrified and outraged by this incident. The Fraternity has a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activity, substance abuse, bullying, and hazing of any kind. Let us reiterate in the strongest terms: We refuse to defend or condone any behavior that creates dangerous environments or situations for our members or the larger campus community at any of our 200+ chapters in the United States and abroad," the Pi Kappa Alpha statement said.

The statement goes on to say the national is cooperating in investigations with the university.

"We have immediately placed this chapter on administrative suspension and advised its leaders to cooperate fully with University administration and local law enforcement. As more details are confirmed, we will also pursue permanent suspension of Delta Beta Chapter as well as expulsion of all chapter members from the International Fraternity.

"The International Fraternity will cooperate fully with authorities as this incident is investigated and will consider every possible course of action to hold the chapter and individual members accountable to the fullest extent in accordance with the International Fraternity Constitution and Codes.

"Any member of Pi Kappa Alpha should immediately and confidentially report any hazing or potential hazing or other harmful activity to their chapter consultant, director of service, or the International Fraternity here."

A statement from BGSU on Saturday reiterated that Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity is now on interim suspension for the alleged hazing activity. It is being investigated by local law enforcement.

The university said it began to meet on Saturday morning with student leaders to discuss the long and short-term future of fraternity and sorority life at BGSU.

"Above all, we remain committed to supporting the hospitalized student's family and friends. They are living every loved one's worst nightmare, and we owe them the utmost respect and privacy at this time," the BGSU statement said.