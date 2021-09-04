8 people charged in hazing death of BGSU student Stone Foltz

The BGSU sophomore died March 7 after an alcohol-fueled fraternity hazing event off campus.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Wood County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday announced charges in the hazing death of BGSU student Stone Foltz.

The eight people indicted include:

Jacob Krinn, 20, of Delaware

Daylen Dunson, 20 of Cleveland

Troy Henricksen, 23, of Grove City

Canyon Caldwell, 21, of Dublin

Niall Sweeney, of Erie, Pennsylvania

Jarrett Prizel, 19, of Olean, New York

Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland, Ohio

Benjamin Boyers, 21, of Sylvania

Krinn faces first-degree felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felonious assault, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.

Dunson faces third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.

Henricksen faces third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Caldwell faces third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.

Sweeney faces third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.

Prizel faces third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Lehane faces tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.

Boyers faces hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson said Boyers' misdemeanor charges would be dismissed for the present time.

STONE FOLTZ CASE HISTORY

BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alcohol-fueled hazing incident off campus that is being investigated at Bowling Green State University.

The incident occurred at a Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) off-campus event on March 4. Foltz was hospitalized for several days before his family made the decision March 7 to take him off life support and donate his organs to give others a chance at life.

Bowling Green State University announced April 9 it permanently expelled the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity from campus, effective immediately.

The move came about a month after Foltz's death. Pi Kappa Alpha will never again be recognized at the university.

"This expulsion is because of hazing, which is absolutely intolerable," a BGSU spokesman said in a statement. "The University's investigation found the fraternity to be reckless with a disregard for the health and safety of our community. This investigation also revealed a deep culture of deception rooted in the organization, filled with dishonesty and disrespect for our community."

PHOTOS | BGSU student Stone Foltz: His family grieves and remembers 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

The full findings of Foltz's autopsy by Lucas County Coroner Diane Scala-Barnett were released on April 7, and in the coroner's verdict she notes, "It is my opinion that Stone Foltz died of FATAL ETHANOL INTOXICATION DURING HAZING INCIDENT. Manner of death: Accident - College fraternity induction ritual."

Foltz's blood alcohol content was 0.394, according to the family, who said it was likely even higher immediately after the hazing ritual.