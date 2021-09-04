BGSU bans Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity from campus

Moves comes over a month after student Stone Foltz was killed after a hazing incident.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University announced Friday it has permanently expelled the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity from campus.

The move comes more than a month after student Stone Foltz died following a hazing incident. Pi Kappa Alpha will never again be recognized at the university.

"This expulsion is because of hazing, which is absolutely intolerable," a BGSU spokesman said in a statement. "The University's investigation found the fraternity to be reckless with a disregard for the health and safety of our community. This investigation also revealed a deep culture of deception rooted in the organization, filled with dishonesty and disrespect for our community."

BGSU previously charged the fraternity with six violations of the code of student conduct. The university found the frat responsible for all six.

The investigation also revealed members of the organization lied about a 2018 hazing incident.

"Despite hazing accountability measures, the chapter still knowingly and intentionally engaged in activities that were found to be unsafe, high-risk and strictly prohibited by the University and the law," the statement said. "Today’s expulsion is a step forward in eradicating hazing at BGSU. Local law enforcement and individual student conduct investigations are ongoing.”

The full findings of Foltz's autopsy by Lucas County Coroner Diane Scala-Barnett were released on Wednesday, and in the coroner's verdict she notes, "It is my opinion that Stone Foltz died of FATAL ETHANOL INTOXICATION DURING HAZING INCIDENT. Manner of death: Accident - College fraternity induction ritual."

Foltz's blood alcohol content was 0.394, according to the family, who said it was likely even higher immediately after the hazing ritual.

BREAKING: Bowling Green State University has announced Pi Kappa Alpha has been permanently expelled from campus. The fraternity will never again be recognized at BGSU.



This comes one month after the death of 20 year old Stone Foltz, who died from a hazing incident. @WTOL11Toledo pic.twitter.com/A3gkYyxjJF — Amy Steigerwald (@AmySteigerwald) April 9, 2021