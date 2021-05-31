Convertible crash kills 78-year-old Blissfield man

The driver of the car, a 48-year-old Blissfield man, was injured and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

BLISSFIELD, Mich. — One Blissfield man is dead and another is seriously injured after a convertible they were in crashed into a ditch in Riga Township on Sunday.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, a 2003 Lexus Convertible was being driven southbound on Lipp Highway by a 48-year-old male from Blissfield. The driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel roadway causing it to go off the road and into a large ditch around 4:30 p.m.

The passenger, a 78-year-old man from Blissfield, was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver was transported to Toledo Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver is currently listed in stable condition as of Monday morning. Both the driver and passenger were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in this crash. The deceased passenger’s family has been notified.

The Lenawee County Accident Investigation Team was called to the scene and the crash is under further investigation. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Tecumseh Police Department, Riga Township Fire Department and Mac’s Towing.