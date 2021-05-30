OSHP: Edgerton man flown to hospital after accident on Sunday afternoon

Troopers say the 55-year-old man drove off of Buckskin Rd. and through a soybean field before hitting a cement culvert.

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — A 55-year-old Edgerton Ohio man had to be flown to the hospital after a crash in Defiance County on Sunday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that Allan Schliesser was driving his truck west on Buckskin Rd., northeast of Hicksville, around 2:40 p.m. when he went off the right side of the road.

Mr. Schliesser then drove through a soybean field before hitting a cement culvert while attempting to enter Rosedale Rd.

Schliesser was flown to a hospital in Indiana.

According to OSHP, Schliesser was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is suspected to play a role in the crash.