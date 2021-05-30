Fatal pickup truck accident in Monroe, Michigan

Monroe Police Department report two men were in the truck during the accident

MONROE, Michigan — On Saturday Monroe Police Department, Monroe Fire Department and surrounding emergency services responded to a crash in Monroe, MI. The incident occurred on Southbound 75 near E. Front Street and Exit 11.

The initial investigation revealed the pickup truck ran off the road and into a construction sign before the driver lost control and rolled the truck over. Monroe Police Department report there were two men in the truck at the time of the accident.

One of the men did not survive the crash. The condition of the other man is unknown. The identity of the men has not been released.