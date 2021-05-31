2 men hospitalized after stabbing in Walbridge

One man called for help from a home on Clayton Street. Another man suffering from stab wounds was found lying in the street several houses away.

WALBRIDGE, Ohio — Two men are hospitalized after being stabbed overnight in Walbridge and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is on the scene.

A Walbridge police sergeant tells us that they received a distress call for help from a man inside of a home in the 300 block of Clayton Street. Upon arrival they found him suffering from a stab wound and he was rushed to the hospital by life squad.

Several houses away, another man was found stabbed in the street. He was also taken to the hospital by life squad.

As of now, nobody has been arrested for the double stabbing. Police tell us that they are still trying to figure out what happened.