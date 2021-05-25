Central Toledoan arrested for stabbing man, stealing his vehicle

Devan Calbert, 27, is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A central Toledo man is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault after police say he stabbed someone Tuesday morning.

Devan Calbert, 27, was arrested after Toledo Police say he and two others approached two other men. According to court documents, Antuan Zimmerman was punched and stabbed by the suspect.

Zimmerman told police Calbert also robbed him of $8,000 and stole his vehicle, a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu. Calbert was stopped by police in the vehicle a short distance away.