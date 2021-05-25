1 dead in motorcycle crash on I-475 E

The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. Monday night as both vehicles were entering I-75 N.

One person is dead following a crash on I-475 E Monday night.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. as both vehicles were entering I-75 N.

According to Toledo police, a 33-year-old Temperance, Mich. man was driving his motorcycle recklessly and at a high rate of speed before crashing into another vehicle.

The motorcycle's driver lost control and its passenger was ejected.

The passenger was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital. Their name has not yet been released.

