OSHP investigating deadly ATV crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash that left one person dead in Putnam County Sunday night.

The crash happened around 9:37 p.m. on County Road 19 south of Road L in Jackson Township.

Police say Zachary Cassidy, 31, of New Bavaria was driving a 2017 Yamaha YXZ north on Co Rd. 19 when he went off the right side of the road, overcorrected, went off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole.

The Yamaha overturned and Cassidy was ejected from the vehicle. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Cassidy was not wearing a safety restraint device and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.