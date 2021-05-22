Huron man, Norwalk teen die in fatal crash in Erie County

A 36-year-old Norwalk woman is in the hospital for severe injuries from the double-fatal crash.

MILAN, Ohio — Two people are dead after a crash in Erie County on Friday afternoon just before 4 p.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash, which happened on Mason Road between State Route 13 and Old Mason Road in Milan Township.

According to state patrol, a 2020 GMC Sierra driven by Nicholas M. Barylski, 49, of Huron, was heading eastbound on Mason Road and a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Veronica J. Stanley, 36, of Norwalk was heading westbound on Mason Road.

Troopers said Barylski underestimated a curve, went left of center, and started to go off the left side of the roadway. The GMC Sierra struck the Hyundai Santa Fe as Stanley was approaching the curve.

The truck overturned and ejected Barylski from the vehicle before it came to its final rest on the north side of Mason Road. Stanley's vehicle came to final rest on Mason Road.

Barylski sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash, troopers said.

Stanley sustained serious injuries and was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio by MetroHealth-Metro Life Flight. She was wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.

Stanley's passenger, a 15-year-old female also from Norwalk, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The juvenile was wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.

The possibility of alcohol and/or drug use is still being investigated at this time. The crash remains under investigation.