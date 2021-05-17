Police say the driver was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected. Her 3 year old and 1 year old passengers were properly secured and sustained minor injuries.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ohio — One woman is dead and two children are recovering after a rollover crash in Monroe Township in Putnam County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver, Cindel Fenter, 31, lost control of her SUV on County Road 22 around 4:00 p.m. Monday.

Fenter drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected, went off the left side of the road then hit a ditch, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Her vehicle rolled over, ejecting her. Fenter was not wearing her seatbelt.

A 1 year old and 3 year old were inside the vehicle. Both were properly secured in child safety seats and suffered minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, The Continental Police Department, Continental Fire and EMS, The Putnam County Coroner’s Office, and 419 Towing and Recovery.