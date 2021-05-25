Dash camera video released in March shooting where Sylvania Twp. officer shot, killed man during burglary investigation

Video shows what unfolded on March 21 when officers responded to a burglary and a man was shot and killed.

TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — New video released to WTOL 11 on Monday from the Ohio Attorney General's office show what happened in March when a Sylvania Township police officer shot and killed a man during a burglary investigation.

"Put your hands up put your f***ing hands up... he's running south on Whiteford, says he has a gun. Stop there, get on the f***ing ground!" is heard on the dash camera video. Then, you hear five shots.

Sylvania Township police officer Kyle Andrews spotted 24-year-old Eduardo Parra near the scene of a reported burglary.

You can hear the officer tell Parra to put his hands in the air, then start shooting.

The department doesn't have body cameras, but you can see Andrews' cruiser pass by Parra.

Then, "Let me see your hands dude, let me see your f***ing hands," Andrews is heard saying out of frame.

We can't see the exact exchange, but Andrews reports Parra claimed to have a weapon.

Police didn't find one.

"I want go home, I just want go home," Parra said

"Well, we want you to go home too, partner," Andrews said.

Because there are no body cameras, it's unclear whether Parra is getting medical help at that time, but Andrews does continue speaking with him.

Then two other officers respond to the scene. One comes from the nearby house where that burglary was reported.

When they arrive on scene, the video shows one officer walking up to Parra, assessing his injuries, putting him in a recovery position and speaking with him until EMTs arrive.

"We got fire here, so they're going to take over, okay?" is what you can hear the officer say on the recording.

You can then see Parra being loaded into the ambulance and taken to the hospital. He died of his injuries a short time later at the hospital.

This is the third shooting of a suspect by a Sylvania Township police officer since 2020, and it's the second that's been fatal.

Police chief Paul Long talked with WTOL after the incident and said the officer's use of deadly force was justified.