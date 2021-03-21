Suspected burglar shot by Sylvania Township police officer early Sunday morning

Whiteford Road and Valencia Drive are blocked off Sunday morning; avoid the area.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — A suspected burglar was shot by a Sylvania Township Police Officer early Sunday morning and the scene is blocked off while the investigation is underway.

The suspect who was shot by an officer has been taken to a hospital and no other suspects are believed to be involved. No officers were hurt in the incident on Whiteford Road near Rudgate.

Officers were responding to a call of a burglary in progress when they found the suspect near the scene of the burglary. The suspect was shot by one officer.

The investigation remains active and no identities are being released by Sylvania Township police at this time.

Police in Sylvania Township have blocked off Whiteford Road and Valencia Drive on Sunday morning as the investigation is underway.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are at the site.

Emergency calls related to the incident came in around 5 a.m. and the scene was still blocked off at 7:30 a.m.