TPD: Person stabbed in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a person was stabbed on Cincinnati Street in north Toledo just before noon on Monday.
The gender and age of the victim were not immediately known, and the person's condition was not disclosed.
Toledo police were called out to the scene nearly at the same time as a shooting was reported at the Byrneport Apartments, extending a series of violent incidents that started Sunday.
Two men were killed and five other people were injured in four shootings since early Sunday morning.