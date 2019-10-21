"After the second story I told, they should have been like, ‘Get him the hell out of here. He’s wasting our time.’” - Travis Slaughter

Shortly after Maurice Purifie was killed, a front-page story appeared in The Blade. Slaughter’s mother was so angry and distraught about a child being killed in their neighborhood that she hung the story on the family’s refrigerator.

Slaughter says he read through the article and called up his girlfriend, Shondrea Rayford, telling her he killed Maurice.

“I wanted her to be scared of me so she wouldn’t leave me. I wanted her to think I was gangster,” he says.

Slaughter and Rayford’s relationship was complicated. Prosecutors portrayed them as inseparable and planning to be married.

But in fact, Slaughter and Rayford both told 11 Investigates that they had never seen each other in person. After a friend provided Rayford with Slaughter’s number, the pair would talk for hours on the phone each night.

Multiple peopl have told 11 Investigates that this friend - Rachel Starks - called Crime Stoppers, pretending to be Rayford, and told police that Slaughter was their man. When detectives showed up at Rayford's workplace, they slammed Slaughter’s mug shot in front of her. She didn’t know who it was, she says. She had never seen a picture of him.

The relationship between Slaughter and Braddy and Willis was equally complicated. At one point, the young men were together every day, partying, running the streets, “living the street life."

But that relationship was fractured in late spring 1998, when Slaughter began stealing their clothes.

“They were fly, flyer than me at the time. So I was like, ‘You know what? I want their clothes.’ That was my 17-year-old thinking.”

The theft didn’t go over well with Braddy and Willis, who confronted Slaughter in his home. They demanded money for the clothes.

“A struggle ensued. I gave them their money and told them to go about their business,” Slaughter says. “They said, ‘Look, Trav, we still cool, but we ain’t going to kick it like we used to.'”

Slaughter, however, wasn't as forgiving. He says he vowed to himself that he would get revenge for his friends turning on him.

Later that day, or maybe days later, Slaughter went to confront Willis, trying to draw him into an alley near Willis’ mom’s house. He told 11 Investigates that his intention was to kill Willis.

“I was highly upset. So when I was going to confront him, my intention was not to talk. My intention was to do him harm,” Slaughter says.

In separate interviews - and despite not talking since Braddy and Willis were sent to prison - all three men confirmed details of the falling out. Braddy eventually showed up and chased Slaughter away. They all agreed that it occurred in the weeks before Purifie’s death. The prosecution’s story in court was that on June 15, the men were partying all day and later ran into Purifie. According to the men, they hated each other at that point and were not hanging out. Braddy and Willis say it is ridiculous to believe they would kill a 13-year-old boy for a man with whom they were feuding with at the time.

However, fueled by the Crime Stopper tip, police believed that Slaughter was their guy and stormed his house on Aug. 27, 1998.

“I had gotten loaded the day before. I just got sloppy, nasty drunk - high as a bird. I woke up with a hangover,” Slaughter says. “The phone had rung, right? It was a cordless phone, and there was this static. A voice said: ‘Travis?’ Right when I set the phone down on the receiver, the door came booming in, flying off the hinges. And all I seen was a bunch of guys with guns and shields and facemasks.”

Detectives brought Slaughter in for interrogation, and he says he was too hungover and naïve to even think to ask for an attorney. Detectives pressed him. At times the detectives' tone turned threatening, and they said that multiple people already said Slaughter was involved. At one point, Detective Tom Ross stormed out of the room, saying he was done with Slaughter and was going to call the prosecutor to have him charged. The prosecutor, however, was not called until after police brought Braddy and Willis to the station. It was simply a mind game.

At other times, detectives comforted Slaughter and promised him that the truth would set him free and that the court would go easy on him because he was learning disabled and had a rough upbringing.

RELATED: 11 Investigates: Prosecutor's office discovers 1998 interview videos of Travis Slaughter regarding murder of 13-year-old

For more than five hours, Slaughter says he told the truth: He had nothing to do with the killing and that he only knew about it because of newspaper and TV reports.

But detectives continued to press, and he eventually broke at the six-hour mark.

“I was hungover. I was exhausted. I was hungry. I was tired, drained, and I just wanted out of there by any means necessary,” Slaughter says.

He told detectives that he was there when Maurice was shot. When asked who was there with him, he named Braddy and Willis. His story was that Maurice owed Willis money and that Braddy and Willis beat him, then Willis shot him as Slaughter watched.

“I felt like at that time if I could say something to get the pressure off, that they’d go along with it. Then I’d say more and they’d go along with it, then I could back my way out. But they outsmarted me.”

They told Slaughter that him being there made him as guilty as if he pulled the trigger himself. It infuriated him that he had been trapped, and he says he turned his anger on Braddy and Willis.

“I was so mad, man. I was so mad. I was enraged, and I said, ‘You know what? They goin’ with me, and we’ll figure it out from there.'”

And, according to Slaughter, he did figure it out - with the help of police and prosecutors. His testimony at trial was much different than what he said on Aug. 27. At trial, Slaughter said he was a drug dealer and that Maurice owed him money. He convinced Braddy and Willis to go along. He said he hit Maurice in the collarbone, then shot him in the chest. He said the men then passed the gun around, with Willis and Braddy shooting the boy in the head two times each.

But Slaughter says he knew none of those details - until police told him.

“I was helped. I was helped by police to orchestrate this story,” Slaughter says. “Whatever made sense to them. They’d say, ‘No, it couldn’t have happened that way. Weren’t you standing over here?’ And I had to keep telling that story over and over.”

The full-length video of Slaughter telling his story was given to Toledo Police detectives. Multiple calls for comment on the interview and the case have not been returned as of time of publication.

A psychologist examined the interrogation tapes in 1999 and concluded that Slaughter was, indeed, coerced by police but that it was not likely that a jury would believe him. 11 Investigates has asked a separate interrogation expert to review the videos and is awaiting that report.

Slaughter understands that the big question by people is going to be: “Why should we believe you?” And that the next question will be: “Why now?”

“Everything I’ve said, if it hasn’t convinced you, I don’t know what to tell you. Everything I said led up to where we are,” he says. “If you watch that video, you see that I denied it for five and a half hours. Around the six-hour mark, there is finally some sort of confession. But after the second story I told, they should have been like, ‘Get him the hell out of here. He’s wasting our time.’”

He says he was a young, uneducated man, with no ability to think of anyone but himself. He lived the street ethos that respect must be demanded. Willis and Braddy disrespected him by coming into his home and taking money from him. Rayford had to be shown that he should be respected and feared.

He is a much different man now. In several interviews, he expressed his desire to help others, live life as a Christian, and to shun his former life. He volunteers and has a successful job and a close group of friends who keep him on the right path, he says.

He was not able to appeal his case because he agreed to a plea deal and admitted guilt. The same deal that allowed him to avoid life in his prison has nonetheless kept him imprisoned, he says. It was examined by 11 Investigates, and it clearly says that Slaughter can be reindicted for aggravated murder if he gave false testimony.

Assistant Prosecutor Andy Lastra says that is not the case, but it has been a fear hanging over Slaughter. But, he adds, the shame and guilt has become too much. He says when he is on a lunch break, that he wonders what Braddy and Willis are doing.

“I could no longer live with the guilt, burden, shame of two innocent men doing 23 years to life because of my false testimony,” he says. “It’s like I killed two men, and they are haunting me.”

He admits to destroying five lives: Braddy, Willis, Rayford, his own, and Purifie’s.

He says Purifie never sold drugs for him, that he seemed like he was a great kid who he would see on the basketball court. When Slaughter was around 12 or 13, he remembers opening fire hydrants in the neighborhood with his friend, and Purifie tagged along. But he never had much interaction with him. He says, as far as he knew, Purifie did not sell drugs at all, and he still struggles with trashing his reputation on the stand. He also says he is tormented by the fact that he led Purifie’s family to believe that his murder has been solved. He says the true killer is still out there.

“Maurice Purifie’s family, I want to sincerely and wholeheartedly apologize to you all. May God’s will be done and his truth expose what has actually been done and what actually occurred. Wayne and Karl? My mistake. My mistake.”

--------------------------------------------------------------

11 Investigates: Demand Change - Make Your Voice Heard

--------------------------------------------------------------

Have a tip or a question? Contact 11 Investigates' Brian Dugger at 11investigates@wtol.com or visit the 11 Investigates webpage to submit an anonymous tip.