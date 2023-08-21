Mercy Health offering therapy sessions at former St. Luke's locations

TOLEDO, Ohio — Mercy Health is commitment to offering accessible health care to residents in Maumee, Perrysburg, Waterville and beyond. To support this, Mercy Health is offering physical therapy services at several former McLaren St. Luke’s locations.
During a months-long community listening initiative, Mercy Health asked community residents to share insights on locations and the types of services they would like to see offered.
Outpatient rehabilitation and therapy services currently available:
- Mercy Health — Lighthouse Way Outpatient Rehabilitation and Therapy (Perrysburg)
- 7015 Lighthouse Way, Suite 100
- 419-871-6499
- Mercy Health — St. Luke’s Outpatient Rehabilitation and Therapy (Maumee)
- 5901 Monclova Road
- 419-893-5957
- Mercy Health — Waterville Outpatient Rehabilitation and Therapy
- 900 Waterville Monclova Road, Suite C
- 419-441-1002
- Mercy Health — Swanton Outpatient Rehabilitation and Therapy
- 22 Turtle Creek, Suite G
- 419-825-5323
In addition to assuming ownership of the four therapy clinics, Mercy Health welcomed 25 former St. Luke’s staff dedicated to outpatient therapy.
Collectively, the team will offer several therapy services including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy as well as a variety of specialized services such as aquatic therapy, neurological rehabilitation, vestibular rehabilitation, dry needling and pelvic floor therapy, among others.
These locations join Mercy Health’s outpatient rehabilitation and therapy offerings throughout the region that include:
- Mercy Health — Perrysburg Outpatient Rehabilitation and Therapy
- 13415 Eckel Junction Rd., Perrysburg
- 419-251-8788
- Mercy Health — Maumee Outpatient Rehabilitation and Therapy
- 518 The Boulevard, Maumee
- 419-794-4790
- Mercy Health — Sunforest Outpatient Rehabilitation and Therapy
- 3930 Sunforest Ct., Suite 100, Toledo
- 419-251-1121
- Mercy Health — Sylvania Outpatient Rehabilitation and Therapy
- 7640 W. Sylvania Ave, Sylvania
- 419-407-1080
- Mercy Health — Oregon Outpatient Rehabilitation and Therapy
- 3851 Navarre Ave., Suite 100, Oregon
- 419-696-7203
- Mercy Health — St. Vincent Outpatient Rehabilitation and Therapy
- 2213 Cherry St., First Floor, Main Hospital, Toledo
- 419-251-4261
