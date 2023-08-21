Mercy Health offering therapy sessions at former St. Luke's locations

The team will offer several therapy services including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy as well as a variety of specialized services.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Mercy Health is commitment to offering accessible health care to residents in Maumee, Perrysburg, Waterville and beyond. To support this, Mercy Health is offering physical therapy services at several former McLaren St. Luke’s locations.

During a months-long community listening initiative, Mercy Health asked community residents to share insights on locations and the types of services they would like to see offered.

Outpatient rehabilitation and therapy services currently available:

Mercy Health — Lighthouse Way Outpatient Rehabilitation and Therapy (Perrysburg) 7015 Lighthouse Way, Suite 100 419-871-6499

Mercy Health — St. Luke’s Outpatient Rehabilitation and Therapy (Maumee) 5901 Monclova Road 419-893-5957

Mercy Health — Waterville Outpatient Rehabilitation and Therapy 900 Waterville Monclova Road, Suite C 419-441-1002

Mercy Health — Swanton Outpatient Rehabilitation and Therapy 22 Turtle Creek, Suite G 419-825-5323



In addition to assuming ownership of the four therapy clinics, Mercy Health welcomed 25 former St. Luke’s staff dedicated to outpatient therapy.

Collectively, the team will offer several therapy services including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy as well as a variety of specialized services such as aquatic therapy, neurological rehabilitation, vestibular rehabilitation, dry needling and pelvic floor therapy, among others.

These locations join Mercy Health’s outpatient rehabilitation and therapy offerings throughout the region that include:

Mercy Health — Perrysburg Outpatient Rehabilitation and Therapy 13415 Eckel Junction Rd., Perrysburg 419-251-8788

Mercy Health — Maumee Outpatient Rehabilitation and Therapy 518 The Boulevard, Maumee 419-794-4790

Mercy Health — Sunforest Outpatient Rehabilitation and Therapy 3930 Sunforest Ct., Suite 100, Toledo 419-251-1121

Mercy Health — Sylvania Outpatient Rehabilitation and Therapy 7640 W. Sylvania Ave, Sylvania 419-407-1080

Mercy Health — Oregon Outpatient Rehabilitation and Therapy 3851 Navarre Ave., Suite 100, Oregon 419-696-7203

Mercy Health — St. Vincent Outpatient Rehabilitation and Therapy 2213 Cherry St., First Floor, Main Hospital, Toledo 419-251-4261

