Parents finding ways to cut prices on high back-to-school costs

The National Retail Federation estimates families with children in elementary through high school should be planning to spend an average of $890.07 this year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, several school districts, like Toledo Public Schools, will be back in session over the next few weeks.

Some parents have told WTOL 11 they're feeling some price tag pain from back-to-school shopping, which is not surprising given the National Retail Federation's recent findings on back-to-school costs for 2023.

According to the NRF, families with children in elementary through high school should be planning to spend an average of $890.07 on back-to-school items this year. This price tag is $25 more than last year's estimation of $864.35 back-to-school costs. So, some families are searching the racks at thrift stores for good deals.

House of Dow's store manager, Lucy Pawlowicz, has noticed the back-to-school shoppers looking for their new school look in her Uptown Toledo store. She said local thrift stores have in-style, unique and affordable clothing.

"We care about the Toledo residents and people's budgets. So, we make everything budget-friendly," Pawlowicz said. "Everyone wants a pair of flair jeans and the '90s stuff. It's so in, which is so funny if you grew up in the '90s."

While everyone is tickled at vintage clothing making a come back over at the thrift store. The laughter is a bit sarcastic for some parents at Old Orchard Elementary's open house Thursday, like Casandra Toler.

"I spent more than that," Toler, a mother of two, said. "I spent about, I'd say about $1,300-1,400."

She said the prices are higher than what she remembers from last year, too.

"It was way higher. Last year I think I only spent like maybe $900," Toler said.

Andy Zagorsky, who has one elementary school-aged child, said he didn't have to spend close to the national average. He said he was all about hunting for deals.

"If you are willing to go to a couple of different places, then you can come way under that," Zagorsky advised. "We came way under that, not even close."

Like many families, the Zagorskys were happy to have their shopping done. But for those who were short some supplies, there was a welcome table filled with supplies at the Old Orchard's entrance. This was an intentional move on the school's part, TPS Superintendent Romules Durant said.

"We're excited because we've been doing back-to-school bashes for the last two weeks at many of our housing projects, as well as, other locations," he said. "Parents have been coming out. We've been giving bookbags, as well as, school supplies. But, those who were not able to make it, we always make sure the teachers have extra supplies to make sure those kids have it."

Mirna Tovar-Solas, a thrift store associate for the Salvation Army, said she's not surprised by this year's price tag. It reaffirms why stores like the Salvation Army are important to the community, she said.

"With the economy right now and our inflation and everything. I think that stores like this provide good clothing and for people that are low-income," she said. "They can afford to clothe their children and have better opportunities in shopping."