x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

New safety changes announced for Springfield football games

The district is taking a proactive stance after shots rang out at a Whitmer High School football game last year.
Credit: Kristina White, Springfield Schools community liason

HOLLAND, Ohio — High school football is back in northwest Ohio and that has some schools thinking about safety.

The sport and the activities that surround it continues to be popular throughout the area as a source of community pride.

Of course that means big crowds, as students, parents, alumni, and other community members gather at stadiums to cheer on their teams, cheerleading squads, and bands.

This year however, there is a lingering sense that more needs to be done to make sure the games are safe for everyone.

Almost a year ago, in October 2022, shots rang out at a Whitmer High School football game in north Toledo, sending hundreds in the stands scrambling to safety and three people wounded.

To that end, Springfield Schools is taking a proactive stance this football season.

According to Springfield Schools Community Liaison Kristina White, the Village of Holland will be closing down a portion of Hall Street, behind the home bleachers before, during, and after all home games, until the crowds have dispersed.

Springfield school officials consulted with Holland police before coming to the decision.

Hall St. will be closed at 6 p.m. on Friday nights when the Blue Devils are hosting games.

Related Articles

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

 Want more from WTOL 11?  

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 weather app for the latest local 10-day forecast and live radar! 

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app here. 

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! 

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. 

Click here to get on the list! 

More Videos

In Other News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kyle Trask Shines In Start | Biggest Takeaways Vs Jets | Bubble About To Burst

Before You Leave, Check This Out