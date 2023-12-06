Mercy Health hosting Community Listening Sessions

OHIO, USA — The the closing of McLaren St. Luke’s hospital left many in our community questioning what’s going to happen next.
Mercy Health is keeping up with their commitment to engage community members on the future of health care in the region with a series of Community Listening Sessions.
The sessions will focus on input in three areas:
- What health care access points are needed.
- What community involvement should Mercy Health engage in.
- Types of health care services needed in the area.
Since McLaren, St., Luke’s Hospital closed, Mercy Health has hired 410 McLaren St. Luke’s employees.
Mercy Health invites the public to participate formulating next steps in Mercy Health’s planning of the campus and outpatient facilities previously occupied by the former McLaren St. Luke's hospital.
The sessions will take place from 6 - 7 p.m. on the following dates:
- JUNE 13: BGSU at Levis Commons (rooms 102 and 103) | Perrysburg
- JUNE 20: Zion Lutheran Church | Waterville
- JUNE 27: Sunshine Communities | Maumee
- JULY 11: Way Public Library | Perrysburg
- JULY 18: Zion Lutheran Church | Waterville
- JULY 25: Toledo-Lucas County Public Library, | Maumee Branch
- AUG. 1: Way Public Library | Perrysburg
- AUG. 8: Zion Lutheran Church | Waterville
- AUG. 15: TBD
MORE FROM WTOL