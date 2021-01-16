LIST | Where to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in southeast Michigan

The current vaccination phase is for Michiganders age 65 and older, frontline essential workers, congregate care facilities, child care and school staff.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations in Michigan is underway.

Read on to find out how to schedule an appointment in Hillsdale, Lenawee and Monroe counties.

Michigan's timeline differs from Ohio. Following the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services guidelines, distribution is split into phases, then priorities and then groups within each priority category.

The current schedule involves parts of Phases 1A, 1B and 1C. This chart from the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency offers a breakdown of the phases currently being vaccinated in Michigan.

Right now, you are eligible to receive the vaccine in Michigan if you are part of one of the following groups:

Phase 1A

1A Priority One Group A: Emergency medical service providers, including medical first responders Group B: General medical floor Group C: Emergency department Group D: Intensive care units

1A Priority Two: Group A: Skilled nursing facility staff; Psychiatric hospital staff ; Homes for aged staff; Adult foster care centers staff; Assisted living facility staff; Home health care workers caring for high risk clients with large patient loads (e.g. people with a tracheostomy/ventilator at home.) Group B: Skilled nursing facility residents; Psychiatric hospital patients; Homes for aged residents; Adult foster care centers residents; Assisted living facility residents

1A Priority Three: Group A: Workers with direct patient contact who conduct high risk procedures (e.g., dentists, endoscopy and dialysis.) Group B: Other workers who have direct patient contact, including outpatient, urgent care, ambulatory care, and home health care. Group C: Workers who have indirect patient contact with specialized skills critical to health care system functioning (e.g. hospital and public health laboratories and pharmacy.)



Phase 1B

Group A: Persons 75 years of age or older not covered in Phase 1A. This includes those in a congregate setting that were not reached in Phase 1A.

Persons 75 years of age or older not covered in Phase 1A. This includes those in a congregate setting that were not reached in Phase 1A. Group B: Prioritized frontline workers whose work role has frequent or intense exposure, and are not able to maintain social distance. The specific prioritized categories are:

• Pre-Kindergarten through high school teachers, support staff and child care workers who usually have direct contact with children

• First responders not covered in Phase 1A (e.g., firefighters, police, conservation officers and inspectors.)

• Corrections workers (e.g. staff in prisons, jails, juvenile justice facilities.)

• Workers in homeless shelters, congregate child care institutions and adult and child protective services

Phase 1C

Group A: Individuals age 65 to 74 years. This includes those in congregate settings that were not reached in prior phases.

Not all groups in each phase are eligible to receive the vaccine. Only those listed above are currently eligible

The below chart is a preliminary timeline for when vaccines may be available:

MONROE COUNTY

Monroe County is holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics to distribute vaccinations. Clinics are available by appointment only. No walk-ins will be accepted. Additional appointments will be made available when supplies are received.

Beginning Jan. 19 at 9 a.m., you can make an appointment for vaccine clinics on Jan. 20-22 at this link or by calling 734-240-7836. The phone line will only be available when vaccines are available.

Clinic appointments will be held at the Health Education Building at Monroe County Community College. Do not call Monroe County Community College for updates or questions. Instead, call the Monroe County Health Department hotline at 734-240-7860.

You're asked to arrive 15 minutes early to your appointment, wear a mask and bring a driver's license or form of identification and verification of place of employment. Residents 65 and older do not need to bring employment verification.

For full information, visit this link co.monroe.mi.us/officials_and_departments/departments/health_department/covid-19_vaccine.php

LENAWEE COUNTY

The Lenawee County Health Department is accepting sign ups for individuals and essential businesses to receive the vaccine.

To be notified when you can schedule an appointment, register at this link: lenawee.mi.us/983/COVID-19---Vaccine

You will be sent an email with instructions when it is your priority group's turn to make an appointment to receive the vaccine.

HILLSDALE COUNTY

Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency will accept appointments for vaccine clinics as vaccines are available. You're asked not to call the local health department office unless you have an emergency.

Vaccination information and appointment availability is updated regularly at this link bhsj.org/programs/91

STATEWIDE

The State of Michigan has partnered with Meijer to distribute vaccines. To register for the COVID-19 vaccine from Meijer, you can text COVID to 75049 to receive a link.

You can also visit this link to fill out the form clinic.meijer.com or visit a Meijer pharmacy in person.