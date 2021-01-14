LIST | Where to register for Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine in northwest Ohio

Each county is to make available the list of providers who will be administering the vaccine. Phase 1B starts Tuesday for ages 80 and older.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Phase 1B of Ohio's coronavirus vaccination starts on Tuesday, Jan. 19. In the first priority list of the phase are people 80 and older.

Providers differ per county and each county health department is to provide information on how to register for the vaccines. Here is a running list of information by county. As we learn more from counties we'll post it here. Starting Friday, Jan. 15 at 8 a.m., a list searchable by county and ZIP Code will be available at www.coronavirus.ohio.gov

LUCAS COUNTY

Visit https://lucascountyhealth.com/covidvaccine/ for a list of providers that are scheduling vaccines. This website will also have an interactive map so you can find the vaccine provider nearest to you.

You will either call the provider or click a link to schedule your appointment.

Individuals should schedule only their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Please b ring a form of identification (such as driver’s license, Medicare card, birth certificate, or other proof of age) and your insurance card. Some providers may bill medical insurance for individuals that have medical insurance, however individuals do not need to have insurance to receive the vaccine. There is no cost to the individual regardless of insurance coverage.

Appointments may be canceled or rescheduled up to 48 hours in advance of the appointment time.

Only individuals that live or work in Lucas County and are 80 years of age or older are eligible to receive the vaccine at this time. Appointments for individuals that do not meet current eligibility criteria will be canceled.

If you need additional assistance in scheduling an appointment, please contact 2-1-1 or Area Office on Aging at 419-382-0624.

WOOD COUNTY

Visit Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org for a “one-stop shop” on information about all the providers distributing vaccines in the community. It can also be accessed by going to www.WoodCountyHealth.org and clicking on "COVID-19 Vaccines."

This website will include each vaccine provider and a point of contact for scheduling vaccines appointments to be vaccinated. The list will be updated as providers receive additional doses each week, and also when the Health Department is notified that providers no longer have appointments available.

For vaccines administered by the Wood County Health Department, a mobile application and website called ArmorVax will be used for registration. Details about this can be found at Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org. Alternatively, if you would like to speak to someone to schedule an appointment, you can call 419-352-8402 and choose option 1.

HANCOCK COUNTY

The health department has partnered with 50 North in Findlay to create a hotline where residents can call and register for their spot in line.

The number to call is 419-423-8496, and the line is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

WHO IS VACCINATED, WHEN IN PHASE 1B?