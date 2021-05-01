Watch Live: Ohio Coronavirus 2 p.m. Update

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provides new information on his team's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is set to address the state at 2 p.m. Tuesday with new information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday will be the governor's first press conference in 2021, kicking off on his 74th birthday.

Here's what you can expect.

VACCINE

DeWine is expected to provide an update on the status of COVDI-19 vaccine distribution in the state, as the process has moved slower than previously anticipated.

The governor said that part of the problem lies in unpredictable shipments of COVID-19 vaccines.

“We cannot control how much vaccine is coming to Ohio every week,” he said.

According to DeWine, many of those who are eligible for the vaccine have refused it, including around 60% of Ohio’s nursing home staff.

On Dec. 23, DeWine revealed that Ohioans 65 and older, those with developmental or inherited disabilities and school staff would be among the next to receive doses.

Left out of the mix, was law enforcement, drawing criticism across the state and notably in northwest Ohio.

Last week, Toledo Police Chief George Kral tweeted:

"I am very disappointed that the @OHdeptofhealth has determined that law enforcement officers do not qualify for the vaccines provided by the CDC for COVID-19 phase 1A. These front line officers are on the street day and night serving and deserve better."

Kral is also the vice president of the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police.

At the time, DeWine's office offered this response:

"We certainly understand the position of law enforcement. They are putting their lives at risk every day. We understand their point and we don't want to diminish it. But if we are going to put people at the front of the line, a 35-year-old probably shouldn't go ahead of an 85-year-old woman with comorbidities."

COVID-19 DATA

As he does in each press conference, DeWine will likely update the state with the latest COVID-19 data from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Daily infections have dropped to less than 10,000 since the end of Dec. However, the positivity rate is still higher than 14%.

"STAND YOUR GROUND" BILL

Although the focus will likely remain on the coronavirus pandemic, DeWine may address Monday's signing of the "Stand Your Ground" bill.

Although some have celebrated DeWine's decision, others have voiced strong opposition.

"I have always believed that it is vital that law-abiding citizens have the right to legally protect themselves when confronted with a life-threatening situation. While campaigning for governor, I expressed my support for removing the ambiguity in Ohio’s self-defense law, and Senate Bill 175 accomplishes this goal. That is why I have signed this bill today,” DeWine said in a statement Monday.